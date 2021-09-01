James F. Eskildsen “Ike”
James F. Eskildsen, 86 of Winchester, VA passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
James was born in 1935 in Keyser, WV to the late Sam Eskildsen and Mildred Doll (Rice). He was a graduate of Keyser High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force. James worked and retired as a truck driver for King Wholesale. He was a member of the Eagles #824, the NRA and the American Legion. James enjoyed working, hunting, traveling, gardening reading and bird watching. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and Washington Nationals. James and his wife Brenda enjoyed a snowbird lifestyle spending winters with many wonderful friends in Florida as well as all over the country. He was a wonderful neighbor and friend who never met a stranger. He will be missed by all who knew him.
James married Phyllis Brenda Rhodes on June 3, 1967 in Maryland.
James is survived by his wife Brenda and daughter, Jeanette Jackson of Keyser, WV; grandchildren, Sierra and Bridget Jackson, both of Keyser, WV; two great grandchildren and brother, Bobby Doll and wife Brenda of Keyser, WV.
James is preceded in death by his parents and son in law, Tim Jackson.
A visitation will be held, Friday, September 3, 2021 from 6pm to 8pm with a funeral service the following day Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Mayton.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.