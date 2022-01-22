James Franklin Higgs, Jr, 83 of Berkeley Springs, WV passed away under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle on December 23, 2021 after suffering a stroke.
He was born in Winchester, VA December 12, 1938, was a 1957 graduate of John Handley High School, a 1962 graduate of Virginia Tech, and retired in 2001 after 32 years of service with Fleetwood Travel Trailers. He thoroughly enjoyed retirement!
He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. Sr. “Frank” and Irene Higgs, as well as a son, Steven “Doug” Higgs.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Higgs, their daughter Gretchen Blythe (husband Craig), a son, James F. Higgs, III (wife Lori). He is also survived by siblings, William Higgs, Gretchen Rhodes, and Cindy Good. He was the beloved grandfather to five lucky grandchildren: Morgan, Madison, Connor, DJ, and Henry, as well as one great-grandson, Colson. He was the loving uncle to several nieces and nephews, and a great friend to many. He is truly missed!
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.
