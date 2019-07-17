James Fiddler Jr. age 78, of Fairfax Virginia passed away Wednesday, July 10th, 2019 at his residence .
James was born September 9th, 1940 in Frederick County Virginia the son of James Marshall Fiddler Sr. and Elizabeth Fiddler (Randal) Mr. Fiddler married Delena Louise Wagner on November 24, 1963 in Winchester Virginia. Delena preceded James in death in 2016. James was a veteran of the Army and was involved with the American Legion. He worked with AT&T as a Communications Technician.
Survivors include his son, Jeffery Matthew Fiddler and his wife Suzanne; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a brother, James Marvin Fiddler.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 19th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Steve Melester officiating. Burial at Mount Hebron Cemetery will be private.
Online Condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.