James Foster Pratt, 84, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2021 in Ave Maria, Florida, in his home with his wife Mary Jane Pratt.
Jim was born January 4, 1937 in Fairview, Pennsylvania to the late Henry Foster Pratt and the late Althea Vorse.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane Pratt, son David Pratt, daughter Debra Dager, daughter-in-law Paula Pratt, son-in-law Michael Dager, grandchildren, Lean & Graham Jeal, Paige Pratt, Claire Pratt, Mark Dager & Jack Dager.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or via Ave Maria Catholic Church mass cards.
