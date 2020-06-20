James Franklin Osborne, Sr., of Bunker Hill, West Virginia, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born October 12, 1924 in Volney, Virginia, the son of Jesse and Zollie Osborne. James retired from the General Services Administration, he was a pipe fitter.
James married Carol Jean Kurth February 14, 1975 in Fairfax County, VA
He is survived by his wife Carol, two sons, Wayne Phillip Osborne and James Dale Osborne (Mary), a brother Jesse Osborne (Lucy), and one sister: Gladys Nice, eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by three children: James Franklin Osborne, Jr., Elva Anne Walker, and Beverly Jean Garrison,two brothers: Webb Osborne and Charles Osborne and five sisters: Linda Faye MCClaughry, Muriel Frances Durst, Marjorie Jane Brown, Betty Lou Trammell and Sarah Virginia Cobble and two grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.