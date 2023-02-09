James Franklin Swain
Frank passed from this life Feb. 6, 2023. Born Jan. 5, 1933 at Carter’s Run, Fauquier Co, VA to the late John H. Swain Sr. and Emma C. (Rhodes) Swain.
He had 65 beautiful years with his wife, Retta Sue (Hammonds) Swain who he loved and adored beyond measure.
He was the most incredible dad to Victoria Surface (Rick) & James C. Swain (deceased), grandfather to Andrew Surface (April) & “Great” to James & Eric.
In later years he was allowed a too brief relationship with his oldest son, James F. Moffett (Donna) & family.
He is predeceased by brothers, John H Swain Jr. & George D. Swain. Survived by sister Katy Perryman.
Nothing made him more proud than having served his country during the Korean War as a member of the US Marine Corps.
Always the life of the party with quick wit and a hearty laugh, he was a content man who found pleasure in a simple life. He was happy with his hands in dirt or woodworking, a baseball game, a book to read, reliving a memory or the ultimate thrill of a fish on the hook. There are no words to express how much he will be missed by all of us.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to; John H. Enders Fire and Rescue, 9 South Buckmarsh St., Berryville, VA.; Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 285, Boyce, VA 22620; Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22602.
Services- 3:00 P.M. Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 1:00- 3:00 P.M. on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Quantico National Cemetery on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 1:30 P.M.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
