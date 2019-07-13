James G. Burkholder
James G. Burkholder, 73, of Lost City WV passed away on July 9, 2019 after a long hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born to parents Garfield and Rebecca Burkholder on Feb 12, 1946 in Greensburg PA. Jim graduated from Greensburg-Salem High School and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Clarion University. He began a teaching career at Sandy Elementary in Dubois, PA from 1968-1970. He then married and moved to Clarke County VA and accepted a teaching position at Johnson William’s Middle School where he taught math and algebra for 34 years. During his teaching tenure he also coached boys/girls cross-country and boys track at Clarke County High School. His accomplishments include many district and regional titles including two girl’s cross-country VA state championships in 1987 and 1988. He retired to his WV mountain home in 2005 and enjoyed many years fishing the local streams and rivers with family and friends.
Jim is survived by 4 daughters, LaDeana Anderson (Michael), DeeAnna Barron (Jeremy), Laura Livingston (Mickey), Mary Orwan (Rick) 5 grandchildren, Nicole Anderson, William Anderson, Hanna Bittner, Emily Rhodes (Corey), Cole Livingston (Stacy) and 1 great-grandson Dylan Rhodes.
James will be cremated, and his remains scattered at his WV home. A memorial service will be held in Winchester at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Mathias Baker Fire Co., PO Box 59, Mathias WV 26812.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, WV.
