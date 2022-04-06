James G. Fincham James G. Fincham, 76, of Winchester, Va., passed away on March 30, 2022.
James was born in 1945 in Culpeper, Va. He was the son of Alice and Silas Fincham.
Of James' family, his mom, dad, two sisters and one brother are deceased. Surviving relatives are his son, James Mulcahy; sisters, Carol Riley, Betty Jo Higgs, Ruby Lopez and Doris Wilson; brothers, Eddie Fincham, Tommy Fincham and Jerry Fincham. He had two grandchildren, Michael Mulcahy and Katilyn Mulcahy, along with three great-grandchildren, Autumn Mulcahy, Natalie Mulcahy and Adalyn Mulcahy.
At this time there will be no service. At a later date we may arrange a memorial of life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.