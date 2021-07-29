James G. Gibson "Gibby"

James Graham "Gibby" Gibson, 70, of Stephens City, Virginia died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 comfortably in his sleep in his home after battling a longtime illness of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Jim was born February 4, 1951 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late O. G. Gibson and Lucille Wall Gibson. He was a proud graduate John Handley High School the of the Class of '69 and '70 (as he like to joke two sophomore years in one) Jim went on to Graduate from University of North Carolina with a degree in BS Business Administration. He remained a lifelong Tarheels fan.
January 22, 1994 Jim married Brenda McArtor. Besides his wife one of the many loves of his life was traveling together of which they were very fortunate to have done extensively. The other love of his life was his old English sheepdog Ashley which traveled with him in his airplane, to bank meetings, real estate closings etc. He was the president of Eagle Place Homes. Jim was very proud of the fact that he completed 294 single family residences in Winchester, Frederick County, and the surrounding areas. He also built the very first "Green Home" in Frederick County and developed the very first "Green" subdivision in the county. For the construction of that home, he received the award from the State of Virginia Home Builders Association. He and Brenda worked side by side designing and completing the homes that he built. He was also a Realtor with ERA Oakcrest. Along with his construction business was his love of aviation, his favorite saying was "anything higher and faster" He worked several years for O'Sullivan Corporation as their Corporate Pilot, he also worked for an Aircraft Broker in Manhattan transporting aircraft to owners throughout the world. He was a member of the Jaycees in Winchester, Aircraft Owners & Pilots Association, and Top of Virginia Home Builders Association. Jim was a lifetime member of the Winchester Presbyterian Church.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 28 years and numerous cousins in the North Carolina area.
The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 P. M. Friday evening at the funeral home. The Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Rev. Keith Ritchie officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 111 Featherbed Ln, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Got to know Jim early in our lives through other friends. I remember him being differeen in car projects when everyone else had nice camaros and 55 and 56 chevys. He eye was a little different and had a beautiful Gray 65 Chevrolet.
He will be missed. Condolences to family
