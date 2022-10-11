James Gibson “Jay Bird” Ballenger James Gibson “Jay Bird” Ballenger, 75, of Winchester, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at his residence.
He was born November 15, 1946, in Loudoun County, VA, the son of Aldridge Gibson and Bessie Lee Penwell Ballenger.
Mr. Ballenger was co-owner of Ballenger’s Service Center of Winchester.
Surviving are his friend and business partner, Jacqueline M. “Jackie” Hurst of High View, WV; a daughter, Stacey Lee Hostler of Winchester; two grandsons, Roger Lee Ballenger and Tyler Wade Hedrick and his caregivers, Vicky and Bruce.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Gina Adaire Ballenger; two sisters, Sandra Levi and Carol Tomblin and a brother, Glenn “Poke” Ballenger.
Burial will be private.
Burial will be private.
