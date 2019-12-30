James H.S. Digges “Jim”
James Hampson Skinker Digges, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his home in White Post, Virginia. Jim was born on March 16, 1925 in White Post, Virginia to the late John Churchill Digges and Clothilde Skinker Digges.
Jim was a devoted alumni of Virginia Tech where he graduated with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering at age 19. A WWII veteran, he served with honor as a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy. In 1945, he married the love of his life, Dorothy J. Kackley, who preceded him in death after 66 years of marriage in 2011.
After his military service, Jim returned to Clarke County and became a partner in the agriculture related family business, J.C. Digges and Sons. Jim retired after 31 years of Service with AT&T as Director of Operations, both domestically (Baltimore and Phoenix) and Internationally (Calais, France and Yokohama, Japan).
Jim was a member of Orangewood Presbyterian Church, where he served as Treasurer and Ruling Elder. He was one of the original Orangewood Geezers (the go-to volunteer handyman crew at Orangewood) and played in the church marathon bridge group for more than 50 years.
He was proud and honored to be the patriarch, father, grandfather and great-grandfather to the Digges family. Jim is survived by a daughter, Cathy J. Arthur of Oro Valley, AZ; a son, John L. Digges of Bakersfield, CA; five grandchildren, Ryan B. Arthur, Sean L. Arthur, Jeffrey C. Digges, Eric L. Digges, and Kyle J.D. Digges; and a brother, Kennerly H. Digges of Charlottesville, VA. Jim cherished his role of Grandy to his ten great-grandchildren, Makenna, Sloan, Ella, Abbey, James, Colin, Owen, Wyatt, Lucy and Beckett.
A son, James H. Digges, and two brothers, John C. Digges, Jr. and Dudley M. Digges, preceded Jim in death.
Memorial services will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Enders and Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, 1050 W Main St, Berryville, VA 22611. Burial will follow in Greenway Court Family Cemetery, White Post, Virginia.
The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.