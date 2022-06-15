James H. Tubbesing “Jim”
James H. Tubbesing, 94, of Winchester, VA, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home.
Jim was born in Wadsworth, OH, in 1928, son of the late Marjorie and Herbert Tubbesing. He was a graduate of Wadsworth High School where he played football and baseball. After serving in the United States Navy as a Seaman Second Class stationed in California and Pearl Harbor, he received his Bachelor’s Degree in History from Ohio Wesleyan University and then attended Duke University to work on his graduate degree. He joined Phi Beta Kappa fraternity during college and was a lifelong member.
He worked for the federal government for 30 years before retiring. The first three years he worked for the Department of the Interior and the remaining 27 he worked for the Social Security Administration. Jim was an historian with a particular interest in American History especially the Civil War, the U.S. Military, and the American West. He was a member of the Wyoming Historical Society, the Montana Historical Society, the Colorado Historical Society, and the Nebraska Historical Society. He was also a longtime supporter of The American Red Cross and through the years donated over 32 gallons of blood.
He was a voracious reader and lifelong learner. His love of books knew no bounds. As a hobby he enjoyed creating and carving wood sculptures. He loved sports and was a fan of the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns, Washington Nationals, and Cleveland Indians. In recent years he became a follower of UVA basketball, his grandson’s alma mater. Most importantly Jim loved and was loved by his family very much.
He is survived by his daughters, Ann Bryans (George) of Denver, CO, and Jane Peacemaker (Michael) of Winchester, VA; grandson and pride and joy, Nicholas J. J. Peacemaker of Washington, DC, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving companion Selma Harter.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his former wife and mother of his two children, Barbara Schwartz; sister, Louise Lawrence, and brother, Robert Tubbesing.
Services for Jim will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O.Box 97089, Washington, DC 20090-7089 or online at redcross.org
