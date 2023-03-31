James Hugh Madden “Jim” “Doc”
James Hugh Madden left this life on Friday, March 24, 2023.
He was born on May 27, 1944 in Winchester, VA, the son of Dr. James Elemore Madden and Sylvia Grim Madden. He was a graduate of John Handley High School and the Richmond Professional Institute. In 1966 he joined the United States Navy and served with the 71st mobile construction battalion (Seabees) for a tour in Chu Lai, Vietnam in 1968.
He was a member of the Conrad-Hoover Post 21 of the American Legion. Jim was the first Vietnam veteran in the 15th district to serve as post commander in 1975. He was also a member of the Winchester Izaak Walton Club, where he served as secretary and club president, Jim was also a member of the Eagles Club #824. Upon returning from Vietnam, Jim continued his work in construction, working for architects, manufacturers and a general contractor. He settled into his final career with the Army Corps of Engineers, where he served primarily as a cost estimator. Jim’s duties with the Corps allowed him to travel the world extensively. He worked on many diverse projects which took him to 28 African countries and additional time was spent in the Middle East and Southwest Asia. Jim was selected as the Corps Cost Engineer of the year in 2002. Jim’s early interests were birdwatching with friend, Steve Fretwell, and later fishing and car and drag racing. He also loved to dabble in antiques.
Jim is survived by his loving, compassionate and caring wife, Debbie whom he was married to for 52 years; sons, James Keith Madden, Michael Douglas Madden and his wife Michelle; granddaughters, Emily and Katherine Madden; aunt, Betty Rinker; sister, Sally Crisman.
He is preceded in death by his parents; aunts, Ann Coffman and Grace McCarthy.
A visitation will be Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 11am with a service to follow at 12pm, held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be private. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Dan McCoig.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jim to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s disease - Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
