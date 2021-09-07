James Isaac Brumback
James Isaac Brumback of Frederick County, Virginia died on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Fox Trail Assisted Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mr. Brumback was born October 23, 1929, in Winchester to Harman M. and Fannie Funkhouser Brumback. He was a graduate of Stephens City High School and Virginia Polytechnic Institute, Class of 1952 earning a degree in Animal Science. While there, he was a member of the Corp of Cadets and went on to serve his country during the Korean War.
Together with his family, they owned and operated Woodbine Farms, Inc., and Woodbine Farm Market. He was a member of the Middletown Presbyterian Church and served on the Boards of the Northern Virginia Livestock Association, Southern States Cooperative, Virginia Cattlemen’s Association, Virginia Cattle Industry Board, and the Winchester-Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member during his lifetime of the Frederick County Farm Bureau, Round Hill Ruritan Club, Virginia State Horticultural Society, and the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society.
Mr. Brumback is survived by his daughter, Sherry B. Jenkins and son in law, Randolph Jenkins, granddaughter Kara R. Jenkins and husband, Christopher Gomke and his nephews, nieces, their spouses and families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Hollar Brumback whom he married on September 10, 1955, in Winchester, Virginia and his siblings, Henry M. Brumback, Franklin H. Brumback and Margaret B. Douglas.
Friends and family may gather prior to a graveside service to be held Thursday, September 9 at 11:00 am. in Mt Hebron Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601 or Brumback Family Agricultural Scholarship c/o Frederick County Educational Foundation P.O. Box 3887 Winchester, Virginia 22604 or Middletown Presbyterian Church 7755 Church Street, Middletown, Virginia 22645.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
