James Jason Crim James J. Crim, 50, of Inwood, WV, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Location is Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 9863 Winchester Ave., Bunker Hill, WV.
James (Jamie) was born on January 30, 1972, in Winchester VA, to the late James and Ann Crim. He worked for over 20 years as an accountant for the United States Federal Government and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
His surviving family include brother, Anthony “Tony” Crim (Tracey) of Front Royal; his sister, Catherine “Caz” Lohr (Dan) of Bunker Hill, WV; three nieces, Regan Crim, Haley Easter, and Dannah Lohr; and his feline best friend Buddha.
James was known for his sense of humor and generosity. He will dearly be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers we ask that memorial donations be made to the National Institute of Mental Health Gift Fund 6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 6229A, MSC 9655 Bethesda, MD 20892-9655, or the SPCA.
