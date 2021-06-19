James (Jim) Henry Allamong Jr. departed this life on June 14, 2021, at his home in Fishers Hill, Virginia.
Jim was born on May 7, 1949, in Winchester, Virginia, to James Henry Allamong and Joan Barrow Allamong Marston. He attended public schools in Strasburg, graduating from Strasburg High School in 1967. He played varsity football on Coach Glenn Proctor’s first Strasburg team. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and was a member of the 101st Airborne, eventually attaining the rank of sergeant. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was wounded during his first tour by a mine explosion and carried shrapnel in his body for the rest of his life. He experienced almost constant pain from this injury every day. Even after suffering these wounds, he volunteered for a second tour of duty in Vietnam. He was a decorated veteran, having been awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Parachute Badge.
Upon his honorable discharge from the military, Jim enrolled in Madison College (now James Madison University) and graduated in 1973 with a B.S. degree in Political Science. After graduation, he undertook several roles in court services, including employment with Joint Confinement and Corrections Operations Project and as a probation officer. He then entered law school at George Mason University, earning his Juris Doctor degree in 1985. He was admitted to the Virginia State Bar on October 2, 1985.
After serving for a brief time as an Assistant Commonwealth Attorney for Warren County, Jim joined the Douglas C. Arthur law firm in Strasburg, which eventually became the law firm of Arthur & Allamong and worked there until establishing his solo practice of law in Woodstock. Jim was quite popular with the courthouse crowd, especially among the ladies. He served for 21 years as prosecutor for the Town of Strasburg, over 20 years as general counsel for the Shenandoah County Department of Social Services and was otherwise engaged in the private practice of law, concentrating primarily in criminal defense and domestic relations. He was known to be conscientious in representation of his clients.
In 2004, he was appointed by the Circuit Court Judges of the Twenty-sixth Judicial Circuit to serve as a substitute judge in the district courts of the Twenty-sixth Judicial District, those being the General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts for the counties of Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, and the City of Winchester. He served in this capacity for eight years, becoming a favorite within the legal community on both sides of the courtroom. Sadly, Jim suffered a debilitating stroke in October 2013, resulting in his early retirement from the practice of law.
Jim’s parents predeceased him. He was devoted to his mother and took loving care of her as long as he was able. He is survived by his brother, Larry Allamong, and his cousins, Richard Kleese, Ann Kleese, Jane Kleese, and Donnie Golliday. He is also survived by many close friends who loved him dearly, including his longtime paralegal, administrative assistant, and caregiver, Susie Duane, who managed his care and personal business in consultation with his brother during the last several years of his life.
Special thanks and recognition are given to his caregivers for the last months of his life: Melissa Freeze, Sierra Gonzales, Sabrina Gonzales, Mandy Kibler, Sarah Miller, and Sherry Shillingburg.
A funeral service/celebration of life for Jim will be held at the Wayside Inn in Middletown, Virginia, on Sunday, June 27, at 2:00 p.m. Full military honors will be conducted by the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA. The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home and Crematory in Strasburg, Virginia, Friday, June 25, from 6-8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s name, to Strasburg High School, 250 Ram Drive, Strasburg, VA 22657, to assist a student in need of an academic scholarship.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Allamong.
