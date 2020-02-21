James “Jim” L. Cooper, 84, of Winchester, VA, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
James was born in Lincoln, NE on March 26, 1935, son of the late Clarence and Hazel Cooper. He married Barbara Sue Cooper (Bode), February 23, 1957, in Ogallala, NE. Jim earned his Engineering Degree from the US Naval Academy in 1956, was an active duty Naval Aviator from 1957-1960, and a reserve duty Naval Aviator from 1960-1970. Jim worked as an Engineer with The Boeing Company from 1960-1962, and as an Engineer with NASA from 1962-1979. He created a software development company and consulted with Congressional offices until he retired in 1983.
Along with his wife, Sue, Jim is survived by daughters; Christine C. Winberry (John) of Goodman MO, Cynthia C. Stinson (Mark) of Clifton VA, and Cathryn C. Shaw (Drake) of Boyce VA; four grandchildren; Jill C. Stinson, Lee A. Stinson, Ryan C. Shaw (Lindsay), and Grant B. Shaw (Caitlin); and four great grandchildren; Cooper Ellis, Eowyn Shaw, Axel Shaw, and Emersyn Shaw. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dr. George Cooper.
The funeral service will be held at a later date in the chapel at The Village at Orchard Ridge.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
