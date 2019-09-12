James “Jim” Miller Brady
James “Jim” Miller Brady, 88, of Martinsburg, W.Va., left this life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
He was the owner and operator of Alecia Beauty Salon.
Family will receive friends on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Presbyterian Church, 601 Albert Street, Martinsburg, WV.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Presbyterian Church with Rev. Kirk Blankenship, Pastor Jerry Mead, and Pastor Van Marsceau. Interment will be in Pleasant View Memory Gardens.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
