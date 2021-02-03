James “Jim” Miller
James “Jim” Miller, 75 of Winchester, VA, formerly of Cumberland, MD, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Born May 3, 1945, in Cumberland, MD, Mr. Miller was the son of the late George Albert Miller, Sr., and Mary (Mummert) Miller. He was also preceded in death by his sister: Jaenetta Markley, January 8, 2021; his brothers: Carl Miller, George Miller, Jr., infant brother, Glenwood Miller; and stepdaughter: Shelby Fraiser.
Jim attended Fort Hill High School and enlisted in the United States Navy serving from 1962-68. He retired from O’Sullivan’s in Winchester after 35 years of service. He was Protestant by faith. Jim enjoyed bowling, playing pool and pitching horseshoes.
Jim is survived by his twin brother: Eugene W. Miller and wife, Lois; and his children: Etta Marie Miller, Tony Miller and Tammy Miller; and his wife of 34 years: Ethel Miller. He also leaves behind his stepdaughters: Kimberly Brown and Lisa Fricke; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
As per Jim’s request, he was cremated. Do to Covid-19 and with safety in mind a private.
Interment service will be held at the Maryland’s Veteran’s Cemetery at Rocky Gap.
Arrangements are being handled by Adams Family Funeral Home, P.A.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.