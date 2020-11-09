James “Jim” Mullins
James “Jim” Mullins, 85, of Winchester, Virginia, formerly New York, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Jim was born in 1935 in “the Bronx”, the son of the late Joseph and Lillian Mullins. He graduated Cardinal Hayes High School and served in the United States Army. He worked in computing with IBM until his retirement in 1993. Valley Cottage, NY was his home for 40 years where he was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Jim was a lifelong NY Giants fan and an avid photographer. He loved Irish Music and most anything involving his Irish heritage. Throughout his life he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and was known for his great sense of humor.
Jim is survived by his former wife and still his dear friend, Joy Mullins; daughters, Beth Ann Capria (Peter) of Otisville, New York and Kerri Ann Kite (Brett) of Winchester, Virginia; sons, James T. Mullins (Kristin) of Harriman, New York and Kevin Mullins of Marietta, Georgia; grandchildren, Peter, John, Greg, Katie, Allison, Fiona, and Brendan; brother, Edward Mullins (Linda) of Monroe, New York; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Heath (William); and his brothers, Joseph Mullins (MaryAnn) and Thomas Mullins (Zina).
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 1:00 PM — 2:00 PM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A memorial service will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Bill Boldin officiating. The memorial will be livestreamed on the Omps Funeral Home website under Jim’s obituary page.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date in New York, along with his interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, New York.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.
