James “Jimmy” G. Slonaker, Sr.
James “Jimmy” G. Slonaker Sr., 84, of Gilbert, AZ, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home.
Jimmy was born in 1937 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Hugh Gilbert and Naomi Francis Slonaker. He was a graduate of James Wood High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator. Jimmy was born and raised in Winchester but spent the last two years in Arizona to be close to his family. During his younger years he was in a band and played banjo. He loved bluegrass music and was an avid golfer who would play two rounds a day, five days a week. He was a big football star during his time at James Wood. Jimmy loved steam engines and trains, he loved riding them and going to train shows with his son and grandsons. He also served in the Army National Guard.
He married Nancy Jane Sandy, his wife of 60 years, on June 9, 1962, in Stephens City, VA.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, James Slonaker Jr. and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Zachary and Nicholas Slonaker; sister, Jeanette Borden and brother, Leonard Slonaker and wife Norma Jean.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 4pm to 6pm with a service the following day, Monday, June 13, 2022, at 9am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park with a reception to follow at Omps Reception Center, South Chapel.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
