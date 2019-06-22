James “Jimmy” Henry Merriner, Jr.
James “Jimmy” Henry Merriner, Jr., 84, of Winchester died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born April 24, 1935 in Winchester the son of James Sr., and Katherine Bayliss Merriner.
He was married to Sue Dorsey Merriner for 65 years.
James graduated from John Handley High School in 1953.
Professionally, he was a farmer and owned an egg business.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, John Wade Merriner and his wife, Mary, Jay Sherman Merriner and his wife, Becky, and James Matthew Merriner and his wife, Laura all of Winchester; grandchildren, Jay Jr. (Chestina), Jamie, Jeremy, Adam, Alex, Katie, and Carrie, great-grandchildren Jordan, Julia, Desiree, Nicole, Tabitha, Hannah, Tylar, and Dylan; siblings, John Merriner of North Carolina, Peggy Emmart and Hallie Place, both of Winchester.
A funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in Mt. Hebron Cemetery 305 E. Boscawen St. Winchester with pastor Jeff Barbour officiating.
Burial will follow the service.
Casket Bearers will be his grandchildren.
Friends will be received Monday from 6-8:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
The family would like to thank Wanda and Denise of Blue Ridge Hospice for the special care they gave James.
