James “Jock” Sulser
Betty Jane Orndorff Sulser
James “Jock” Sulser, 87, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, and Betty Jane Orndorff Sulser passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, after lengthy illnesses.
A celebration of life for Jock and Betty will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church, 189 Parson Court, Winchester, VA 22603 with Rev. Jeff Dillon officiating. Jock and Betty will be laid to rest together at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Hayfield, VA.
The family will receive friends at Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
James “Jock” Sulser was born in Purgitsville, WV, on September 20, 1934, a son of the late James Arlington and Della Mae Stonebreaker Sulser. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.
Betty Jane Orndorff Sulser was born in Gore, VA, on December 14, 1934, a daughter of the late Robert C. and Martha Goode Orndorff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister.
Survivors include their children, James Sulser (Sandy) of Calabash, NC, William Sulser (Sherry) of Bellview, PA, Charlotte Trego (Manuel) of Stephens City, VA, and Lyndel Sulser (Missy) of Gerrardstown, WV, and Mike McKee (Linda) of Winchester; their grandchildren, Tina Updike (Shawn), Jamie Sulser, Jeremy Sulser (Christi), Krista Colley (Jeff), Will Sulser, Billy Sulser (Dawnette), AJ Sulser, TJ Sulser, Emily Billett (Brian), James Smith (Ashley), Randy Bartley (Nick), Blake Sulser (Lindsey), Maddi Sulser, McKenna Sulser, Michelle Wilkins, and Mike McKee, Jr.; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren. Jock and Betty were preceded in death by a granddaughter Dolly Sulser.
Pallbearers will be Blake Sulser, James Smith, Billy Sulser, Will Sulser, Ashton Baker, and Joey Smith.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church, 189 Parson Ct., Winchester, VA 22603 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22603.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the families of Jock and Betty Sulser.
