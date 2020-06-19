James “JR” Russell Lehew
James “JR” Russell Lehew, 45, of Salem, WV, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home.
He was born February 5, 1975 in Parkersburg, WV; the son of Clinton and Patricia Dent Lehew of Winchester, VA. He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School class of 1994, Mt. Jackson, VA. JR was employed by Doddridge County Board of Education.
He was survived by his wife of twelve years, Jessica; sons, Brandon Pyle and Dustin Lehew; daughter, Karlee Lehew; mother-in-law, Linda Lamp who loved him like a son; siblings, Russell (Suzanne) Lehew, Tammy (Pete) Cougan, Sheri Lehew and Derek (Alison) Lehew; several nieces and nephews and a host of present and former players, coaches, referees and umpires who loved his jokes and his love for sports.
JR was involved with the WCGLLS, WVSSAC, West Virginia Little League and Pony League and The Elite Umpires League. JR was an active member of the Cranny Open Golf Tournament for the past five years and also involved in several other golf tournaments.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to all those who offered their prayers, love and support in the last few days.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:00 at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Philip Dent officiating.
The family has asked that donations be made to Summit Community Bank in Salem, WV under Jessica Lehew Special Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.