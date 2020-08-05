James L. Allder, Jr.

James Luchion Allder, Jr., age 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 3, 2020, in Winchester, VA.
James is survived by his wife, Doris Ann Allder of Winchester, VA. James is preceded in death by his brothers, Jack Allder, William Allder, Walter Allder and Floyd Allder; his sisters, Betty Mitchell and Silence Grey. James is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Dawson of Winchester and Evelyn Hough of Leesburg.
James was born on June 2, 1932 in Bluemont, VA to parents James Luchion Allder, Sr. and Joanna Starkey Allder. He enlisted in the US Army 101st Airborne Division in 1950 and was honorably discharged in 1953. James was stationed at a US Army base in the nation of Japan for most of his military service. After serving in the US Armed Forces, James worked for the Army Corp of Engineers, and later worked for FEMA at Mount Weather where he retired in 1988.
James was a great family man, a loving father, and devoted husband. James married Doris Ann Dawson in May of 1956, they raised three children, Desiree Moreland of Winchester, James L. Allder, III of Charlotte, NC and Mark Allder of Orlando, FL, and enjoyed life together until his reuniting with the Lord.
James was a long-time and devoted member of the Bluemont United Methodist Church in Bluemont, VA where he sang in the church choir for many years. James was an avid card player and enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach for vacation with his family each year. James treasured his five grandchildren and four great grandchildren and loved taking them on walks and telling them stories. His family and friends will always remember him as a gentle, caring and giving person.
A family night will be held at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville, VA on Friday, August 7 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A funeral is scheduled at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel for Saturday, August 8 at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate James' life.
Flowers can be sent to Enders & Shirley Funeral Home at 1050 W. Main St. in Berryville, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bluemont United Methodist Church in Bluemont, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
