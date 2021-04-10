James L. Hills
James L. Hills, 85, of Smithsburg, MD, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at his home.
Born February 20, 1936 in Shenandoah, VA, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Ruth (Cooper) Hills.
He was preceded in death by his wife Bonita Hills.
James was a self-employed painter and also worked for Thompson’s Painting Contractor, Winchester, VA.
He is survived by one sister, Kathleen Downin and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Golden and Carol Burgan and two brothers, Thomas Hills and Robert Hills.
Services and burial will be private.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
