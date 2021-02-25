James L. (Jim) Hollinger, 74, of Gore, Virginia died Monday, February 8, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center from complications from Covid-19 pneumonia.
He was born February 6, 1947 in Lancaster, PA, the son of I. Lester and R. Anna Hollinger. He was an active member of First Baptist Church, Winchester, where he served as a Deacon, taught Sunday School, member of the Men's Bible Class and a member of the Chancel Choir. Jim served on the Board of Trustees and Board of Directors of Hunting Ridge Retreat. Jim retired from Applied Industrial Technologies as a hose product specialist after forty-four years. He most recently worked part time at Gary's Excavating in Capon Bridge, West Virginia where he was fondly known as "H". He was a life member of the Winchester Volunteer Rescue Squad. Jim was also active with Mennonite Disaster Service building bridges in West Virginia. Jim was known for his talented woodworking skills and shared his creations with many friends and family. He was a true, good, honest, loving, smart, talented God fearing and God loving man.
Jim married Runi Gail Nuri, April 28, 1968 at Relief U.M.C. in Winchester, VA.
Along with Gail, his wife of 52 years, he is survived by his daughter Amy R. Curren of Winchester, a brother, Isaac Wilmer (Ruth) Hollinger of Goshen, Indiana, and two grandchildren, Tyler Nicholas Curren and AnnaKatherine James Curren and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his son James Matthew Hollinger, and a brother Clair Martin Hollinger.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm on April 24, 2021 at Hunting Ridge Retreat Winchester VA. Please dress casually and bring a chair.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Hunting Ridge Retreat 1011 Hunting Ridge Road Winchester, VA 22603.
A private inurnment will be held at Shenandoah Memorial Park at a later date due to the Covid epidemic.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
