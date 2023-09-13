James L. Rhodes “Jim”
James Linwood Rhodes, 80, of Winchester, Virginia, died Monday, September 11, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Rhodes was born June 22, 1943, in Leesburg, Virginia, the son of the late Ralph Lewis Rhodes and Mary Frances Bridgeman Rhodes.
He retired as a manager at Lowe’s.
He was a member of Winchester Church of God. He served on the church council and was an usher. He loved the Lord and his family.
He enjoyed life and fishing was his favorite thing to do.
He married Barbara Ann Riley on November 25, 1970, in Frederick, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife of 52 years are two sons, James Linwood Rhodes II and his wife, Robin, and Ralph William “Billy” Rhodes and his wife, Lisa; a daughter, Colette Michelle Quinn; four sisters, Peggy Hash, Thelma “Red” Ryman and her husband, Roger, Alma Sue Jerrigan and her husband, Bill, and Mary Fay Fox and her husband, Richard; a sister-in-law, Edna Rhodes, and six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Two brothers, Lawrence Oliver “Fuzzy” Rhodes and Ralph Sidney Rhodes, and a brother-in-law, Paul Hash, preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Winchester Church of God, Winchester, with Pastor Chad Dunford officiating. A graveside committal service will be held 2:30 P.M. Thursday at Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville.
Pallbearers will be George Riley, George S. Riley, Willy Scruggs, Brian Hash, Dennis Hash, and Billy Rhodes.
The family will receive friends 7:00 – 9:00 P. M. Wednesday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville and 10:00 – 11:00 A. M. Thursday prior to the service at Winchester Church of God.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
Special thanks to Blue Ridge Hospice and all the nurses who attended to his care. Thanks to his music therapist, Leigh. A very special thanks to Sierra Rudolph, his CNA, for all the care she gave. Jim dearly loved her. She was so compassionate to him and he always gave her a smile and a kiss on the cheek, if not three. Also, a special thanks to Julie, his main nurse who showed him love and compassion. Julie and Sierra were truly a blessing to him.
