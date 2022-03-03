James Lee Wolford Sr.
James Lee Wolford Sr. , 79, of Winchester, VA, died Monday, February 28, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born April 22, 1942, in Hagerstown, MD, the son of John Preston Wolford and Josephine Estella Wolford. James served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He worked as a produce manager, retiring from Grand Union Supermarkets.
James is survived by his children James L. Wolford Jr. and spouse Tonya of Winchester, Stacy Raye Hersh and husband Chad of Strasburg, VA, a stepgrandson Dakota A. Hersh, and his first true love Patsy Madeline Wolford.
James is preceded in death by a brother John Preston Wolford.
The family will receive friends Thursday March 3, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00-8:00 pm.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown, MD, with the Rev. Jerry L. Lowans officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
