James Lowell Miles, 83, of Winchester, died Wednesday July 14, 2021.
Jim was born August 15, 1937 in Buckhannon, WV; the son of the late Paul and Macie George Miles.
Jim graduated from WVU with a PhD in biochemistry and went on to an illustrious career, retiring from Dupont Medical Products. Jim attended Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester. Through his life he was an avid skier and in the warmer months loved to be in the garden. One of his favorite hobbies was to follow American politics and study both sides of the aisle, we wish him many more great debates.
Along with his wife, Linda Miles, he is survived by several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Maupin and Wanda Zickafoose.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church Friday, July 23rd at 2pm, followed by a celebration of life at the Winchester County Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Miles Family Scholarship, c/o WV Wesleyan College, Office of Advancement, 59 College Ave., Buckhannon, WV 26201.
