James M. Fansler, 76, of White Post, Virginia, died Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Fansler was born July 14, 1943 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, son of the late Don Fansler and Katherine Webster Fansler.
He worked as a crane operator.
He married Velva “Rose” Rosezella Barnhart Fansler on June 24, 1962 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, James R. Fansler and his wife, Jana, of White Post, VA and David W. Fansler and his wife, Maggie, of Hedgesville, WV; a brother, Bob C. Fansler and his wife, Wanda, of Maryland; four grandchildren, Jesse, Katelyn, Hannah and Andy; and numerous great-grandchildren.
His brothers, Danny and Jeff Fansler, both preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA, with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating.
Pallbearers will be Cecil Wilmoth, Joe Willard, Billy Staples, Andy Lewis, Bob Fansler and Jesse Fansler.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.