James M. “Jim” Heironimus James M. “Jim” Heironimus, 79, of Berkeley Springs, WV died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at his residence.
Jim was born on November 16, 1942 in Berkeley Springs, WV the son James Calvin and Ruth V. Stotler Heironimus. Jim attended Greenwood Church as a youth and worked 43 years at Schenck Food Company as a warehouse foreman in Winchester, VA, and enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, John Deere tractors, old Ford Broncos, and most of all being with his family.
Jim married Catherine M. Kerns on October 31, 1965 in Hancock, MD.
Surviving with his wife of 56 years are two sons, Steve J. Heironimus (Erica) of Berkeley Springs, WV, Neil A. Heironimus (Jackie) of Front Royal, VA; a daughter, Abby M. Watson (Jerry) of Alexandria, VA; two brothers, Calvin R. and Robert L. Heironimus both of Berkeley Springs, WV; three sisters, Marlene Kaes of Gainesboro, VA, Catherine Kelley and Barbara Keck both of Winchester, VA; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Jim is preceded in death by a grandson.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Union Chapel United Methodist Church in Berkeley Springs, WV. Officiating will be Pastor Michael Leedom.
A fellowship meal will be held at the South Morgan Fire Department following the celebration service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.