James M. Keefer, Sr.
James Marshall Keefer, Sr. 90, of Boyce, Virginia, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Keefer was born July 23, 1930 in Lucketts, Virginia, son of the late Rowe Mack Keefer and Oria Louise Athey Keefer.
He was a heavy equipment operator for EE Lyons Construction Company in Vienna, Virginia.
He loved his dog Presley, fishing, hunting, gardening, western movies, and music by Kitty Wells.
He married Peggy Hill Keefer on October 11, 1952 in Frederick, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are their children, Judy Whetzel (Frank), Sharon Sprouse (Bobby), James Keefer, Jr., Peggy “Susie” Holtzclaw (Terry), Timmy Keefer and Ginger White (Jason); his sisters, Mary K. Sowers, Shirley Hawkins and Anna Mae Bettis; 18 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
His grandson, Timothy K. Sowers, Jr., sisters, Helen Carter and Evelyn Fitchett, brothers, Jason Keefer and William “Bill” Keefer, and daughter-in-law, Carol Keefer all preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A. M. Friday, October 2, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA with Rev. Isaac Luttrell officiating.
Pallbearers will be David Keefer, Frank Whetzel, Troy Sprouse, Mickey Cornwell, Stephen Settle and Eric Keefer.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 — 9:00 P. M. Thursday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
