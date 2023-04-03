James Marion "Doc" Clowser Sr.
James Marion "Doc" Clowser Sr., 87 of Winchester, VA, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, peacefully at his home.
James was born in 1935 in Winchester, VA, the son of Leonard and Margaret Clowser. He retired from Frederick County Landfill as a heavy equipment operator. James was a member of Ebenezer Christian Church. He enjoyed growing his vegetable garden every year, he loved watching westerns and spent time making birdhouses. James loved to tinker with anything that had a motor. He was the former Fire Chief and lifetime member at North Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and also received Volunteer Fireman of the Year Award. James was also Virginia Fire Warden for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, whom he married on September 29, 1962; son, James M. “Jamie” Clowser Jr. and wife Jessica “Jessie”; grandson, James Michael Clowser; sisters, Judy Yancey (Tommy), Peggy Partlow (Earl), Shelby Hodgson (Bob), Patty Stottlemyer (Carl) and brother, Jerry Clowser (Brenda).
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, from 6pm to 8pm with a service the following day, Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 11am, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Tom Mounts of Ebenezer Christian Church. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of James to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
