James Max Hess
James Max Hess, 86, of Winchester, VA, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Greenfield Reflections of Strasburg, VA.
He was born November 7, 1934 in Luray, VA, the son of Winfred Leroy and Valley Mae Hess. He served in the US Navy for four years. Max attended Macedonia United Methodist Church. He worked for the VA ABC stores for thirty years.
James married Lucy Eleanor Lyne, on March 24, 1956 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Mr. Hess is survived by his wife Eleanor, two children, James Mitchell Hess of Winchester, and Sharon Hess Ackerson (Douglas) of Alexandria, VA, and two grandchildren, Jacob and Alice, his brother’s wife, Betty Hess and their children, Debbie and David.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Winfred Leroy Hess.
Interment will be at Mount Hebron cemetery with a private graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Macedonia United Methodist Church, 1941 Macedonia Church Road, White Post, VA 22663 or Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
