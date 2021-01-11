James Meredith Williams
James Meredith Williams, age 84, a resident of Woodstock, VA died peacefully on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Mr. Williams will be laid to rest privately.
Jim was born in Strasburg, VA on June 2, 1936 a son of the late Bedford Henry and Mary Frances Ritenour Williams. He was the youngest of nine children and the last surviving member of his immediate family. Mr. Williams worked for many years at Avtex Fibers before retiring from the Winchester City School System. Jim “Mert” was an athlete and sports enthusiast, outstanding high school baseball and football player; later a high scoring bowler and avid golfer, having scored two hole-in-one’s. Jim started the Midget League Football program in Strasburg. Jim married Lila Boyer on January 7, 1956 and they were married for 65 years when he died on their anniversary. Jim was a long-time member of the Strasburg United Methodist Church before moving to Woodstock where he became a member of the Woodstock United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all eight siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Lila Boyer Williams, his daughter, Jo Williams and his son Randy Williams.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Woodstock United Methodist Church, 156 S. Muhlenberg Street, Woodstock, VA 22664, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of one’s choice.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. James M. Williams.
