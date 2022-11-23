James Michael “Mike” Blackburn, Sr.
James Michael “Mike” Blackburn Sr., 65, of Frederick County, VA, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center after a brief battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Mike was born on June 19, 1957, in Winchester Memorial Hospital to the late James Cecil and Carol Stryker Blackburn. A graduate of John Handley High School, Class of '76, Mike played on the football team, was a member of the Track and Field team, and participated in the band. He was a member of Burnt Factory Methodist Church.
As a teenager, Mike joined South End Fire company to become a volunteer firefighter, and, in 1977, he received the Firefighter of the Year award. Years later, he became an Honorary Lifetime Member of South End Fire Company. Mike (Jim) went on to become a career fire fighter/technician for Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department. In 1987, he received the Award of Valor from Attorney General Edwin Meese after a heroic rescue of four children from an apartment fire. He retired from the Fire Department in 2006 after 25 years of service.
Not one to sit still, Mike continued as owner/operator of Mike's Lawn Care and did snow removal for the City of Winchester until his final retirement in 2021.
Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 43 years, Tori A. Blackburn; his sons, James M.Blackburn Jr., Michael K. Blackburn (Carrie) of Frederick County, VA; sister, Joyce Allison of Winchester; grandchildren, Jimmy III, Jasmine, Matthew, Dawson, Travis, Jacob and Joshua Blackburn; father and mother-in-law Jerry and Bonnie Weatherholtz of Pensacola, FL; brother and sister-in-law Mike and Regina Weatherholtz of Dothan, AL, and several nephews.
Mike loved his family, his firefighter brothers, his hunting, fishing and racing friends, and his golfing buddies! He will be sorely missed by all of them! Rest in peace, “Fireman Jim!”
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Mike at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Melester officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Fire Fighters Foundation (Disaster Relief) at my.iaff.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
