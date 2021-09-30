James O. “Jim” Murphy
James Otis “Jim” Murphy, 89 of Winchester, Virginia passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Jim was born in 1932 in Moultrie, GA to the late Kilby Timothy “K.T.” and Doris Murphy. He was raised by his grandmother Eula Grace Barnwell and his aunt Dolly Barnwell. Jim received his Associates Degree from Blue Ridge Community College and served our country during the Vietnam War as a medic in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1970 with the rank of Tech Sergeant. Following his retirement from the Air Force, Jim went to work at Winchester Memorial Hospital as a supervisor in the laundry, housekeeping, and grounds department. He was a member of the Winchester Elks, American Legion and Moose Lodge as well as the Melbourne, FL Chapter of the VFW. Jim was a Miami Dolphins fan who enjoyed playing poker and drinking Natty Lite.
Jim married Sara Louise Tucker on January 31, 1953 in Funston, GA. Sara preceded him in death on August 1, 2015.
He is survived by his children, Karen Lee Ritter (Greg) of Winchester, VA, Timothy Page Murphy (Sonya) of Clear Brook, VA and Grant Edward Murphy (Shiela) of Anchorage, AK; daughter in law, Darlene Murphy of Clear Brook, VA; grandchildren, Kilby Ritter, Briana Blye, Kristina Smith, Ashley Herndon, Tyler Murphy, Haleigh Sacks, Taylor Murphy and Madison Murphy; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Jim is preceded in death by his son, James William “Bill” Murphy.
All services for Jim will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
