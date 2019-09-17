James Oliver “Jimmy” Hounshell, Jr. 90, of Clear Brook, Virginia passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at Green Valley Manor Assisted Living.
Mr. Hounshell was born in 1929 in Cedarville, Virginia, son of the late Lillie F. and James O. Hounshell, Sr. He was a graduate of Middletown High School. Mr. Hounshell was the first cook at George Washington Hotel where he worked for 20 years and was an insurance agent for 16 years with Life of Virginia. Later he was self-employed as owner of Hounshell’s Tax Service for 25 years. Mr. Hounshell was a kind soul....always helping others with home improvement jobs when he could and always lending a hand to hold. Mr. Hounshell had a contagious smile that would light up a room. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother who will be missed; an all-around amazing man who gave the best hugs! Even though we will miss him Heaven gained a beautiful Angel.
He married the love of his life, Esther Keckley on August 12, 1950 in Winchester, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife of 69 years are sons, Scott Monroe Hounshell (Penny) and Monte Jay Hounshell; grandchildren, April Nicole Burke (Brian), Amy Leigh Lewis (P.J.), Andrew Scott Hounshell (Tiffany), Adam Stewart Hounshell (Nichole), James Asbury Hounshell (Devon), and Kollin Asbury Hounshell; eight great grandchildren; sister, Frances C. Shaheen; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hounshell was preceded in death by a sister, Violet D. Hounshell, brothers, Ralph R. Hounshell and wife, Betty, Cecil S. Hounshell, and Howard M. Hounshell; and brother-in-law, Al Shaheen.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend John Locke officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy’s memory to Clear Brook Fire Company, P.O. Box 56, Clear Brook, Virginia 22624.
