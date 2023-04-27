James P. (Jim) Smith
James P. "Jim" Smith died Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury (SVWC).
Born in Clinton, TN, to late Arbie and Stella Smith, he was also predeceased by six older siblings - three sisters, three brothers.
He retired from a 24-year Naval career. While serving in Scotland he married Scottish lass, Theresa Walker Smith. She passed away in 1994. He is survived by a sister-in-law, nieces and nephews in Scotland.
Jim is survived by wife, JoEllen, stepdaughter Kimberly Duff, and grandchildren Justin, Edward and Jamie Duff, and sisters and brothers-in-law. He was predeceased by his stepson, Christopher DuBreuil, in 1997.
A member of First United Methodist Church, Rev. Sean Devolites will officiate the memorial service assisted by Rev. Dr. Edward Garrett.
The service will be at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St., Tuesday, May 2 at 11:00AM with visitation an hour prior to the service.
Interment will be private, a later date at Rosedale Cemetery in Martinsburg, WV.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First UMC’s new church building fund or SVWC’s Fellowship Fund.
