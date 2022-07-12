James Patrick Doran
James Patrick Doran, born in Albany, New York, on May 6, 1961, to the Honorable Robert F. Doran and Joan Premo Doran, the third of five children and the eldest son, passed away peacefully from prostate cancer at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Virginia, on July 7, 2022.
An extraordinary talent and deep patriot, Jim graduated from University of Colorado, Boulder. Following graduation, he joined the US Navy Officer Candidate School. After serving several years in the Navy and Naval Intelligence Reserves, Jim then studied International Relations at University of Virginia, where he earned a Master of Arts. To assist in developing a fluency in Russian, Jim lived in Moscow during the dissolution of the Soviet Union. While there, Jim decided to continue his career in public service.
On Capitol Hill, Jim was senior staff to the House Rules Committee, and then served as a senior staff member to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under Chairperson Jesse Helms where he became one of the nation’s leading experts on Taiwan and US foreign relations in Asia. Jim was then the senior defense and foreign policy advisor to United States Senator Jon Kyl. Jim departed the Hill to join Raytheon, where he worked for eighteen years and was Director, Indo-Pacific Region. Jim left Raytheon following his cancer diagnosis, but this did not dampen his enthusiasm to contribute to the public good. Honoring his love for children, he pivoted to education and found great joy in teaching history to middle schoolers.
A passionate outdoorsman, Jim loved fishing, though would joke he was generally without much luck. He enjoyed rafting and hiking. His real talent, though, was as a skier. He was a sight to behold even on the most difficult slopes. His skiing passion led him to Colorado in the first place; he later worked his way through graduate school as a ski instructor. Jim enjoyed his last ski trip at Telluride, Colorado in March with his brother Mark, son Matt, and nephew Reagan. Jim also loved music, especially classic rock and jazz, as well as politics and travel, and had the opportunity to see the world far more extensively than most.
A devoted and loving father to five children ages fifteen to twenty-two, Jim wanted to be remembered for only one thing: that he was a good father. How he loved his children! We will remember Jim not only for being an outstanding dad but also a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, friend, and so much more.
Preceded in death by his father Robert and brother Tom, Jim is survived by his wife of nearly twenty-five years, Veronica; his five children, Rebecca, Emilia, Jack, Matt, and Isabel; his mother Joan; three siblings, Vicki, Julie, and Mark; his in-laws Lydia and Tom, brother-in-law Chris, sisters-in-law Kristi, Mary and MaryEllen, twelve nieces and nephews; three maternal aunts and one uncle; many cousins, and many cherished friends.
Visiting hours will be held from 10 am to 12 pm on Friday, July 15, 2022, followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel in Winchester, Virginia.
Donations may be made in Jim’s name to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
