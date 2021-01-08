James Paul Carbaugh, Jr. “Jimmy”
James Paul “Jimmy” Carbaugh, Jr., 92 of Winchester, VA passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Carbaugh was born in 1929 in Stephens City, VA, son of the late Margie and James Carbaugh, Sr. He attended Stephens City High School and was retired. Mr. Carbaugh loved constructing model railroads and was a member of the Winchester Model Railroad Club. He enjoyed camping, canoeing, and traveling.
His wife, Katherine Grant Carbaugh, whom he married July 20, 1949 in Hagerstown, MD, preceded him in death in 2019.
Surviving are his daughters, Leslie Evans of Evans, GA, Kathy Martin (Randy) of Rimrock, AZ, and Carol Clark (Jeff) of Vancleave, MS; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great, great-grandchild; and a brother, Stanley Carbaugh of Stephens City, VA.
Along with his parents and his wife, Mr. Carbaugh was preceded in death by a sister, Marguerite Carbaugh and a brother, Sidney Carbaugh.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 pm on Wednesday at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy’s memory to CCAP, 112 S. Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
