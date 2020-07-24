James R. "Bubby" Combs

James Ray "Bubby" Combs, 71, of Winchester, VA passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Bubby was born on December 13, 1948 in Winchester, VA the son of Shirley Wilkins Combs of Winchester, VA and the late Ray Combs. He worked 42 years at Henkle-Harris in Winchester, VA, a former member of Stines Chapel in Winchester, VA, a veteran in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam. Bubby enjoyed watching the Miami Dolphins, James Wood Colonels, and Sherando Warriors football teams. He also spent some of his time coaching little league baseball and football. Bubby loved to hunt, fish, and backyard football in his younger day. Bubby enjoyed mowing his yard and most of all spending time with his family especially his grandkids.
Bubby married Glenda S. Butler on November 27, 1970 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife of nearly 50 years are two sons: Travis J. Combs (Cindi) of Winchester, VA; Timothy A. Combs (Allison) of Winchester, VA; one daughter: Susan N. "Nikki" Williamson (Fiancé: Brian Nealis) of Stephens City, VA; one sister: Patricia A. "Dee Dee" Thompson of Berkeley Springs, WV; four grandchildren: Mandy & Kaylee Williamson, Haylee & Kaitlin Combs; his furry friend: Cubby.
He is preceded in death by a sister: Eileen LaFollette.
Friends may call at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. A private funeral service to be held. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear a face mask in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St #405, Winchester, VA 22601 or Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark St. Suite #910, Arlington, VA 22202.
