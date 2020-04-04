James R. “Jim” Link
James Roosevelt “Jim” Link, 77, of Winchester, VA died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Jim was born on December 3, 1942 in Gore, VA, a son of the late David Link, Sr. and Ruby Foreman Link. He was a veteran in the United States Army, truck driver for over 40 years and a member of the Fairview Lutheran Church in Gore, VA. Jim enjoyed bluegrass music, NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt, taking cruises in the islands with family & friends. Spending time with his family & granddog, Rose.
Jim married Cheryl Sine Link on August 19, 1967 in Gore, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 52 years is a daughter: Jill L. Davis and husband Eric of Cross Junction, VA; a sister & brother-in-law: Karen & Wilbur Dellinger of Gore, VA; many nieces & nephews.
He is preceded in death by a brother: David Link, Jr.; two sisters: Julia Howe & Maxine Ramey.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to his doctors, nurses, friends and family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Lutheran Church or Fairview Cemetery, 8962 Northwestern Pike, Gore, VA 22637.
To view Jim’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.