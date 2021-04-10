James R. Kidd, U.S. Army Major Retired, “Dick”
James R. Kidd, U.S. Army Major Retired, “Dick”, age 87, of South Yarmouth, formerly of RI on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Born March 11, 1934 to Fred A. and Gertrude (O’Reagan) Kidd in Quincy, MA. Predeceased by siblings, Howard, Gertrude, and Fred A. Kidd Jr. Survived by his wife, Barbara (Pastore), daughter Margaret L Crompton (Mike), Winchester, VA; son J. Richard (Rick) II, North Falmouth, MA; four grandchildren Jessica Finch (Gainesville, VA), Kristin Parthemos (Winchester VA), Cale Crompton (Culpeper, VA), and Ronald Wiegand (Milford, NH), and six great grandchildren Logan and Sophia Finch, Shayla and Lilliana Parthemos, and Chase and Kennedy Wiegand.
Dick’s family moved from Quincy to Providence, RI early in his childhood where his father established a seat-cover/convertible top replacement business. He and Barbara met in their teens and married in 1958. They raised their family in Lincoln, RI and were an active part of that community for 18 years.
Dick enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1952 and became a full-time technician with the RI guard until 1981, serving from 1960 until 1963 in the Nike Ajax program. He was called to active duty and served at Aberdeen Proving Grounds until 1986. He earned a direct commission in 1975 following his graduation from the University of Rhode Island with a BS in Business Administration; and was promoted to Major in 1982 while serving in Maryland. He continued his career as a civil servant at the Pentagon until 1994.
When Barbara retired in 1998, they moved to Stuart, FL where they were residents until 2015. Living in Stephenson, Virginia, until 2018, they decided to move to Independent living at Thirwood Place in South Yarmouth, MA. As a couple they traveled extensively, loved to golf and spend lots of time with family and friends. Dick loved sports, reading, painting, and spending time on the computer and with his wife Barbara. Dick (as he was called) was a kind, loving, quiet man who treated all around him as a gentleman with respect and kindness. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 13 from 10:30-12:30PM at Chapman Funerals & Cremations, 475 Main St., Falmouth with Services at 12:30PM. Burial will follow at MA National Cemetery, Bourne, MA at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the pulmonary fibrosis foundation.
