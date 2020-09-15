James R. Mercer “Jimmy”
James Ray Mercer, 73, of Bluemont, Virginia, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Mercer was born December 4, 1946 in Winchester, Virginia, son of the late Milton Floyd Mercer and Mildred Leota “June” Shepherd Mercer.
He worked as a carpenter, farmer and a minister.
He married Janice Wiley Mercer on August 14, 1965 in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Surviving with his wife are three daughters, Teresa Baker (Scott) of Boyce, VA, Shirley Riley (George) and Samantha Spada (Paul) all of Stephens City, VA; a son, Michael Lenharr (Bonnie) of Bluemont, VA; a sister, Betty Wiley of Berryville, VA; eight grandchildren, Steven Baker, Michael “Chip” Lenharr, Jeremy Baker, Angel Barnes, Clare Connor, Daisy Heavner, Abigail Heavner, and Colton Heavner; and eight great-grandchildren.
His sister, Shirley Chamblin and brother, Charles Mercer preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will follow in Providence Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bluemont, VA.
Pallbearers will be Steve Hudson, Eddie Mainhart, Scott Mercer, David McDonald, Chad Wiley and Joe Bailey. Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Baker, Chip Lenharr, Jeremy Baker and Colton Heavner.
Guests are welcome anytime on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 and the family will receive friends from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o: Susan Jennings, 136 Poston Ln, Bluemont, VA 20135.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
