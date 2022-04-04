James R. “Ronnie” Cornwell
James Ronald “Ronnie” Cornwell, 83, of Stephens City, VA died Friday, April 1, 2022 at his home.
Ronnie was born on March 13, 1939 in Winchester, VA, a son of the late James E. and Olive White Cornwell. He worked as an Insurance Agent for 30 plus years for Shenandoah Mutual Fire Insurance Company and was a member of the Ridings Chapel United Methodist Church in Stephens City, VA. Ronnie enjoyed mowing the lawn and spending time with his family.
Ronnie married Phyllis A. Brill Cornwell on October 17, 1959 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 62 years are his three children, Debby Ashby (Bobby) of Williamston, SC, Duane Cornwell (Michelle), and Kevin Cornwell (Charlie) all of Winchester, VA; two sisters, Margaret Willis and Marsha Boden both of Winchester, VA; six grandchildren, BJ Ashby, Josh Ashby, Derek Cornwell, Erika Cornwell, Nathan Cornwell and Cherie Kern; and three great-grandchildren, Bryce Ashby, Addison Kern and Zoe Cornwell.
The family will receive friends at the Ridings Chapel United Methodist Church on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 12-1:30 PM followed by a funeral service at 1:30 PM. Officiating will be Robert W. Ashby. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made in memory of Ronnie to the Ridings Chapel United Methodist Church, 1635 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, VA 22625, or the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view James’s tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.