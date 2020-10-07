James "Rainbow Jim" Swiss Collyer, Jr., 62, of Kearneysville, WV passed away on Sunday, October 4, 20-20 at his residence.
Born July 2, 1958 in Bowie, MD, he was the son of the late James Swiss Collyer, Sr. and Annie Frances Woodward Collyer.
He was of the Christian faith.
Jimmy was employed at Rappahannock Petroleum. He loved his motorcycle and enjoyed biking events. Jimmy never knew a stranger and loved all of his many friends.
He is survived by his daughter, Jamie Collyer, non biological children, Kevin Hibbard, Jr., Samantha Burriss, Talon Hill and five great grandchildren, six siblings, Joyce Embrey, Linda Locke, Martha Haun, Shirley Williams, Roy Cameron, Brenda DeLawder and girlfriend, Debbie Beamer.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Jennifer Collyer and four siblings, Billy Cameron, Betty Sowers, Mary Sowers and Susie Sowers.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 7-9 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
Lot,s of good memories 🙏💔 prayers to the family
