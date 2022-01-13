James Randolph McDaniel, 81, of Berryville, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in Winchester Medical Center.
He was born November 5, 1940, in Winchester, the son of Howard and Evelyn Howdyshell McDaniel.
The three loves in Randy’s life were his great love for Jehovah God, Stella and his 1958 Ford.
He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
His wife, Stella Presgraves McDaniel, and a sister preceded him in death.
Friends will be received 6-8:00 pm Tuesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
A service will be 2:00 pm Friday, January 21, 2021, in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
