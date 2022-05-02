James Ray Miller
James Ray Miller, 90 of Winchester, VA passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Miller was born in 1931 the son of the late Charles and Martha Markley Miller. He retired as Vice President of Chapman Motor Company and was a member of Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church for 73 years. Mr. Miller was part of a youth group, a youth group leader and was active in all church activities, especially church trustee chair and Ridgeway Children’s Fund Director for 50+ years. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He married Janet Greig Barrow on November 18, 1951 in Hagerstown, MD. She preceded him in death on August 13, 2015.
Mr. Miller is survived by his grandson, Jim Lonas of Stephens City: granddaughter; Judy Grim of Frederick, MD; great grandchildren Ryan and Joshua Lonas, both of Winchester, VA, and niece, Eunice Miller Davis of Winchester, VA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Janet; daughters, Alice VanMeter and Betty Grim; brothers, Ralph, Robert and Garnett, William, Charles and Jack Miller; sisters, Mazie, Mable and Retha.
A visitation will be Friday, May 6, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with a service the following day, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 2pm, held at Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Stroop, Ryan Lonas, Joshua Lonas, Ted Shiley, Randy Funk and John Trenary.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Miller’s memory to: Paynes Chapel United Methodist Church, 631 Avanti Dr., Bunker Hill, WV 25413 or P.O. Box 354, Bunker Hill, WV 25413.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.